2,931 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.59 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $426.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Reuters article

TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. MarketBeat article

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Yahoo Finance article

TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Yahoo Finance article

The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and traders are flagging capex concerns, saying the surge in spending could compress free cash flow and keep the stock volatile in the near term. Benzinga article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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