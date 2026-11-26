Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,309 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,932,504 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trade Desk worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556,267 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 781,360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 217,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,681 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in Trade Desk by 70.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 647,286 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 267,017 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 427,314 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 6,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $96,611.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $112,841.43. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Tawakol sold 10,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $162,975.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $126,782.60. This represents a 56.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Trade Desk from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. provides a technology platform that helps advertisers and advertising agencies plan, buy, and measure digital advertising. Its self-service platform uses automated, data-driven tools to help clients purchase advertising inventory across channels such as connected TV, mobile, audio, and display. The company also offers tools for campaign management, audience targeting, measurement, and access to data and advertising inventory. Its platform is designed to help clients manage campaigns across multiple media channels and publishers.

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