Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217,388 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 2,952,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.38% of Regions Financial worth $86,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 813 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its principal subsidiary, Regions Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company's services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, mortgage banking, treasury and payment services, and wealth management. Regions also offers services such as investment and trust management through its wealth business. Regions traces its history to First Alabama Bancshares, established in 1971, and serves customers across the South and parts of the Midwest and Texas.

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