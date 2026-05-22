2,958 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Keysight Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) from $360 to $390 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong quarter. JPMorgan raises Keysight price target to $390

JPMorgan raised its price target on from $360 to $390 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the company’s strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Keysight has doubled its AI customer base, with growth broadening across end markets, reinforcing the view that AI-related demand is becoming a bigger driver of future revenue. Seeking Alpha article on AI customer growth

Analysts said Keysight has doubled its AI customer base, with growth broadening across end markets, reinforcing the view that AI-related demand is becoming a bigger driver of future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Keysight’s fiscal Q2 results beat EPS expectations, with earnings of $2.87 versus $2.32 expected, and revenue growth of about 31% year over year, driven by AI data center and chip demand. Zacks article on Q2 earnings

Keysight’s fiscal Q2 results beat EPS expectations, with earnings of $2.87 versus $2.32 expected, and revenue growth of about 31% year over year, driven by AI data center and chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased forecasts after the strong quarter, suggesting Street sentiment is improving and could support the stock’s valuation. Benzinga analyst forecast increases

Several analysts increased forecasts after the strong quarter, suggesting Street sentiment is improving and could support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed elevated call buying, which may reflect speculation that the post-earnings move has more room to run, but it does not by itself change fundamentals.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE KEYS opened at $338.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $376.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $425.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,057,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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