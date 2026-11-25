Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,709,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,977,864 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.81% of FirstEnergy worth $204,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,602,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,991,914 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $151,570,000 after buying an additional 1,519,737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,199,000 after buying an additional 778,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,396,317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $273,377,000 after buying an additional 573,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3%

FE opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. FirstEnergy's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4650 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is an investor-owned electric utility holding company focused primarily on regulated electricity transmission and distribution. Through its utility subsidiaries, it delivers electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland. The company's operations include maintaining local electric distribution networks and owning and operating high-voltage transmission infrastructure across portions of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

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