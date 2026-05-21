29,820 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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