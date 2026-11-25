Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,985,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $88,296,000. Hub Group accounts for about 2.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.88% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,446,774 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $326,094,000 after buying an additional 491,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hub Group by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,885 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hub Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Hub Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hub Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4%

Hub Group stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management and logistics company that helps businesses move freight and manage supply chains. Its services include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, dedicated trucking, less-than-truckload shipping and managed transportation. The company combines rail and truck services with logistics capabilities, including freight planning, shipment visibility and supply chain management. Hub Group serves customers across North America and supports international freight movements through its logistics network.

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