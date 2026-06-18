298,905 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Acquired by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298,905 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Helmerich & Payne comprises about 3.0% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 1,174,105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,192 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 180,638 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.9% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 43,412 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $23,120,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE HP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is currently -26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore raised Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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