2,992 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,566 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,817 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $359.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -537.16 and a beta of 1.82. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $301.45 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $379.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,280. The trade was a 49.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $408.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $457.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $508.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $476.27.

View Our Latest Report on TLN

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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