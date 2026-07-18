29,976 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 76.05%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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