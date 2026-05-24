30,000 Shares in onsemi $ON Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Motco purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in onsemi by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. onsemi has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $119.10.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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