30,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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