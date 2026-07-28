300,065 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Purchased by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,065 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $13,332,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,410,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 137.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,624,565 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,139,080 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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