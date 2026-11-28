Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 376.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 44,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.8% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $446,622,000 after buying an additional 369,827 shares during the period. Finally, DUNHAM TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 78.6% in the third quarter. DUNHAM TRUST Co now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Top Broadcom Stories

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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