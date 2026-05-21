30,191 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,191 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 107.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Shopify Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho raised Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.42.

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Trending Headlines about Shopify

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About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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