301,991 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,991 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $22,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

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