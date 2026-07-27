30,200 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $39,889,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,236.4% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ASML by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,757.09 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,754.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,526.71. The company has a market capitalization of $691.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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