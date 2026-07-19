3,024 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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