306,708 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Acquired by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,708 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $38,817,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 1,628.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the energy company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in IDACORP by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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IDACORP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IDA stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. IDACORP's payout ratio is 58.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.57.

View Our Latest Report on IDA

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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