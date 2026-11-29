Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Downshift Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3,666.7% in the third quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBH Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Partners set a $292.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $277.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $265.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CAH opened at $282.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.45 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $67.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. Cardinal Health's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Founded in 1971, it grew from a regional drug distributor into a major supplier serving healthcare providers and pharmacies. The company distributes branded, generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, as well as over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products. Its customers include retail pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Cardinal Health also manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, including products used in clinical and operating-room settings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cardinal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Health wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report