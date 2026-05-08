30,800 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Acquired by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,098,823,000 after buying an additional 189,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after buying an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $337,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $615,907.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,519.72. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,524. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $119.92 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $127.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.07.

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Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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