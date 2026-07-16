3,083 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Navigation Group LLC

Navigation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:TSM opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $427.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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