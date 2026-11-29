Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings in Apple were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Tech Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 822.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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