First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 308,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $114,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,962,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $66,107,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 712,880 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $39,068,500. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Gregory Friberg sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $302,695.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,504,423.85. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -663.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical's revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.20 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for people with rare genetic diseases. Its work includes research, clinical development, manufacturing and distribution of therapies for conditions that often have limited treatment options. The company's marketed treatments address disorders including phenylketonuria, mucopolysaccharidosis, late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, achondroplasia and hemophilia A. Its products include Kuvan and Palynziq for phenylketonuria, Vimizim for Morquio A syndrome, Brineura for CLN2 disease, Voxzogo for achondroplasia and Roctavian for hemophilia A. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in San Rafael, California, BioMarin serves patients and healthcare providers in the United States and international markets, including Europe.

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