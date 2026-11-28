Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 309,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of McKesson worth $863,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,817 shares of the company's stock worth $162,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company's stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $441,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO B Jr sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.45, for a total value of $98,950.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,445.45. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Francisco Fraga sold 650 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,102.96, for a total value of $716,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,465.44. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $2,242,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $1,006.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $845.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $1,042.00 to $1,255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,054.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $1,075.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $988.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $883.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $723.68 and a 52 week high of $1,121.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $11.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.72 by $0.96. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 202.94% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

About McKesson

McKesson is a healthcare services and information technology company that distributes pharmaceuticals and medical-surgical supplies. Its customers include pharmacies, hospitals, health systems, physician practices and other healthcare providers. The company also provides specialty drug distribution and services, oncology care support, and technology and business solutions intended to help healthcare organizations manage operations and coordinate patient care. Founded in 1833 as a wholesale drug business, McKesson has grown into a major healthcare distributor.

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