31,001 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,001 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $351,958,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,148,504 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $266,706,000 after buying an additional 83,638 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,725,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $166,010,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $290.64 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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