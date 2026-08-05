31,391 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 506,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $299,092.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,450.96. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.38.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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