31,523 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Acquired by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. AST SpaceMobile makes up approximately 0.3% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $107.29 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $276,048,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

More AST SpaceMobile News

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AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

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