Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,897 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,923 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 229,490 shares of the software giant's stock worth $85,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Microsoft’s Project Helix development is refocusing on a more traditional gaming console supported the stock, though the report does not indicate a product launch or financial impact. Article: Microsoft Stock Rises on Project Helix Reports

Reports that Microsoft’s Project Helix development is refocusing on a more traditional gaming console supported the stock, though the report does not indicate a product launch or financial impact. Positive Sentiment: A Citi analyst reiterated a Buy rating with a $680 price target, citing enterprise AI momentum. Commentary also highlighted Microsoft’s substantial operating income as a source of funding for AI investment, reinforcing the case that its established business can help support growth. Article: Microsoft’s Enterprise AI Momentum Supports Buy Rating

A Citi analyst reiterated a Buy rating with a $680 price target, citing enterprise AI momentum. Commentary also highlighted Microsoft’s substantial operating income as a source of funding for AI investment, reinforcing the case that its established business can help support growth. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft and Audi are bringing secure, voice-first Microsoft 365 access to select 2026-model vehicles. The partnership demonstrates another potential use for Microsoft’s AI and productivity software, but the near-term revenue contribution is unclear. Article: Audi, Cerence AI and Microsoft Launch Mobile Work Agent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at $265,888,830.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $496.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $519.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.46%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops software, cloud services, devices, and digital solutions for consumers, businesses, and public-sector organizations. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, LinkedIn, GitHub, Surface devices, and Xbox gaming products and services. Microsoft also provides business software, cybersecurity tools, and artificial intelligence technologies.

Further Reading

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