315,800 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Brookdale Senior Living makes up about 0.9% of Militia Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100,420 shares of the company's stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,161 shares of the company's stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 876,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Compass Point started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

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Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $764.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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