State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,401,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,608,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.34% of Uranium Energy worth $296,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company's stock.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on supplying uranium for nuclear power generation. Its activities include developing and operating in-situ recovery projects, a mining method that dissolves uranium underground and pumps it to the surface for processing. The company's principal product is uranium concentrate. The company's U.S. projects and processing facilities are located primarily in Wyoming and South Texas. It also holds uranium exploration and development interests in Canada, including projects in the Athabasca Basin.

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