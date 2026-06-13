31,800 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Acquired by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,800 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ROST opened at $240.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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