31,828 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771 over the last 90 days. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:BROS opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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