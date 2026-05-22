31,991 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,991 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin announced that its Phase 3 study of VOXZOGO (vosoritide) in children with hypochondroplasia met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in annualized growth velocity and supporting planned FDA and international filings in 2026. Article Title

BioMarin announced that its Phase 3 study of in children with hypochondroplasia met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in annualized growth velocity and supporting planned FDA and international filings in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported the hypochondroplasia results helped drive shares higher in extended trading, reinforcing investor optimism that VOXZOGO could expand into another rare-disease indication and add to future growth. Article Title

Reuters reported the hypochondroplasia results helped drive shares higher in extended trading, reinforcing investor optimism that VOXZOGO could expand into another rare-disease indication and add to future growth. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin with a buy/strong-buy view, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin with a view, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst roundups highlighted BioMarin among healthcare names being watched favorably, but these items were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several analyst roundups highlighted BioMarin among healthcare names being watched favorably, but these items were mostly commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: BioMarin also disclosed mixed Phase 3 results for BMN 401 in ENPP1 deficiency, with the trial meeting only one of two co-primary endpoints, which tempers the enthusiasm from the VOXZOGO news. Article Title

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,399.30. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $996,743.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,958.38. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $1,555,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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