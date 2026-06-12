32,067 Shares in ITT Inc. $ITT Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,067 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. ITT comprises 3.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $9,381,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $185.46 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $192.34. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

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Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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