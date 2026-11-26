State Street Corp lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,216,606 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.57% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $464,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,438,737,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 849,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 234,167 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 710,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $78,347,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:RHP opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.60 and a 52-week high of $139.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.04). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on upscale hotels and resorts designed for conventions and large group events. Its portfolio includes the Gaylord Hotels properties in Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Grapevine, Texas; National Harbor, Maryland; and Aurora, Colorado. These destination resorts combine lodging with extensive meeting and convention facilities, dining, and entertainment. The company also owns and operates entertainment venues and related businesses through Opry Entertainment Group.

Further Reading

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