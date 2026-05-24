32,217 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after purchasing an additional 536,265 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock worth $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,447 shares of the company's stock worth $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 253,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,977 shares of the company's stock worth $174,559,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.5%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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