Durable Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588,703 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 322,301 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises about 1.9% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 2.04% of Flowserve worth $189,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $144,400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Flowserve from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is an industrial equipment and services company that designs, manufactures and supports products used to control the movement of fluids. Its offerings include pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related automation technologies. The company also provides installation, maintenance, repair and other lifecycle services for fluid-handling equipment. Its products and services support industries including energy, chemicals, water and general manufacturing. Flowserve serves customers around the world through operations and service capabilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report