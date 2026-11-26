Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,112 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 322,905 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $6,193,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,629,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,846,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,485,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Emerson Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $157.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.5950 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,937,146.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 227,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,341,333.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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