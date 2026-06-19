3,246 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Tempo Wealth LLC

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,246 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 603 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $630.01 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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