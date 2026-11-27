First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW - Free Report) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,653 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 325,225 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of International Seaways worth $59,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,506 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 59.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown sold 64,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $8,105,866.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,500,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,895,778.30. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lois Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $208,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,996.65. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 669,240 shares of company stock valued at $77,811,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Seaways from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.80.

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International Seaways Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of INSW stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.50 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 68.19% and a return on equity of 40.81%. International Seaways's revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 27.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $5.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $20.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.7%. International Seaways's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.64%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc. is an international owner and operator of oceangoing tanker vessels. The company transports crude oil and refined petroleum products for energy companies and other customers. Its fleet includes crude-oil tankers and product carriers that serve global shipping routes, connecting oil-producing regions with refineries and end markets. International Seaways also uses commercial arrangements such as vessel pools and charter contracts to market its ships. The company became an independent publicly traded business in 2016 after being spun off from Overseas Shipholding Group.

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