32,600 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Explore Capital Management LLC

Explore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000. Micron Technology comprises 7.7% of Explore Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $996.00 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $607.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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