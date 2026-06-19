32,604 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Purchased by Spinecap SAS

Spinecap SAS bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,604 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000. Visa accounts for about 4.9% of Spinecap SAS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after purchasing an additional 626,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after purchasing an additional 716,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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