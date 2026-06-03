32,618 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,618 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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