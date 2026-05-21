32,849 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,700,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 674,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,622,995.90. This represents a 19.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $1,749,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,595,909.38. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,802,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,296,673.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Citigroup upped their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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