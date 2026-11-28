State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 3,297,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.15% of ONE Gas worth $232,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,266,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,948,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,563.0% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 865,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $62,197,000 after buying an additional 813,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $56,308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $44,011,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONE Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $391.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. ONE Gas's payout ratio is 58.00%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas distribution company that delivers natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its operations are conducted through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service and Texas Gas Service. The company serves communities across Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, operating the local distribution infrastructure that connects customers with natural gas supplies. Its services include maintaining pipelines and related facilities, managing customer connections and providing natural gas delivery.

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