3,298,670 Shares in Carnival Corporation $CCL Bought by Milford Funds Ltd.

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,298,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,741,000. Carnival accounts for 2.0% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.27% of Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,369,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,850 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,043,929,000 after purchasing an additional 291,864 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company's stock worth $922,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,450,412 shares of the company's stock worth $896,104,000 after buying an additional 683,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Activity

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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