33,000 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Purchased by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Brinker International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 67.4% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 7,761 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brinker International by 106.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,169 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,857 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,699 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period.

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Brinker International Trading Down 1.3%

EAT stock opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

See Also

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