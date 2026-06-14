3,317 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Purchased by Dockside LLC

Dockside LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,317 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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