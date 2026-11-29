Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 332,683 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.40% of BXP worth $39,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,349,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,471,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at about $83,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at about $63,769,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at about $50,793,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BXP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $911.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.51 million. BXP had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. BXP's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore set a $67.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BXP from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.31.

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BXP Profile

BXP, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, acquires and manages commercial properties, with a primary focus on high-quality office buildings. Its portfolio also includes properties in other real estate categories, such as life sciences, residential, retail and hospitality. The company serves major U.S. markets including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1970 as Boston Properties, it adopted the BXP name in 2024. BXP is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Owen Thomas, who has held the role since 2013.

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